Shooting For 'The Battle For Bengal' Cancelled Amidst COVID-19 Scare, Reveals Sham Kaushal

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, production of the movie The Battle for Bengal has been postponed. The news has been shared by veteran action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal. Speaking to a leading daily, Kaushal spoke how the outbreak has affected shooting of the movie.

The Battle for Bengal shooting postponed

Speaking to the daily, Sham Kaushal shared that he had flown to Dhaka on March 10 for the shooting of an international movie titled The Battle for Bengal. He shared that just four days before they were to start their production, the makers had to make the difficult decision to postpone it. This was done amidst the COVID-19 scare across the globe.

Sham Kaushal spoke to the daily from the Dhaka airport. He claimed that the whole crew was asked to go back to their home countries as soon as possible. He shared that the film was being made by an LA-based producer. The film also had support from the Bangladesh government. The crew also included Richie Mehta, the London-based director along with the Fast & Furious cinematographer Amir Mokri.

Sham shared that they were all returning from a recce in Chattogram when they were told about the news. Chattogram is a city that is a 40-minute plane ride away from Dhaka. He also talked about how he managed to get a return ticket for himself along with his assistants, but face a lot of difficulties. The Bangladesh government arranged for a chartered flight for them to bring the Indian crew to Kolkata. In the end, Sham urged people to only travel when absolutely necessary.

Source: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

