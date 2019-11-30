Akshay Kumar Rescues Stuntman After An Accident, Action Director Sham Kaushal Explains

Remember when Akshay Kumar saved a stuntman who lost consciousness while performing a stunt on the sets of Maniesh Paul's new show Movie, Masti With Maniesh Paul? The actor was a saviour once again for an injured stuntman at the song launch event of his upcoming film Good Newwz. Bittoo and Hari Singh, members of senior action director Sham Kaushal’s (Vicky Kaushal's father) team were injured during the rehearsals of the song launch.

Akshay Kumar who was in Hyderabad at that time made sure that they receive proper medical care. "The film’s production team wanted to do a rehearsal, for which I sent three members of my team. It was important to check if the wire work was smooth and performing the stunt was a safe proposition. As part of the stunt, two of them, Bittoo and Hari Singh, were attached to the winch machine and were performing stunts mid-air. But during the second round of rehearsals, the machine collapsed due to a technical malfunction and the boys had a freefall from a height of nearly 10-12 feet," Sham Kaushal told Mid-Day.

While Bittoo suffered spine injury, Hari was discharged the next day. "Akshay paaji was at a shoot in Hyderabad but was keeping a constant check on the boys. On Friday, he arranged for an air ambulance for Bittoo so that he could be flown down to Mumbai. He has now been advised 2 months of bed rest," Kaushal further revealed.

Good Newwz revolves around InVitro fertilisation. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is a romantic comedy film. The movie is written and directed by Raj Mehta, while the film is his directorial debut. The movie is produced by Dharma productions as well as Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Zee Studios. Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screen on December 27, 2019.

