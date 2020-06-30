'Such A Shame': Kangana Reacts On Vidyut Jammwal Being Snubbed From OTT Announcement Event

The nepotism debate was refueled on Monday after Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were snubbed from a 'Big' virtual OTT announcement meeting. Jammwal's 'Khuda Hafiz' was revealed to be one of the films to release on Disney+ Hotstar along with Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Sadak 2', featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', and Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase'.

Vidyut on seeing trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post was shocked and disappointed that he wasn't given the due recognition on the platform and conveyed the same on Twitter by writing, '7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES." [sic]

Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle (not verified and handled by her team), wrote, "Such a shame that ill treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider." [sic]

Actor Iqbal Khan also dropped a comment on Jammwal's tweet and wrote, "Tu star hai mere bhai.. koi long road vong road nahi,ulte pair aayenge sab dekhna. Tera jaisa action,india kya,duniya mein bohot kam karpaate hain. For me and for millions out there you are number one . Bigggg hug" [sic]

Kunal Kemmu also took to his Twitter handles on Monday to express their disappointment after not being given recognition at the Disney+ Hotstar event and instead only invited Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt. "Respect and love are not asked for, they are earned. If someone doesn't give it to us, it doesn't make us any smaller. Just give us a field to play and we too can take a high leap," wrote Kemmu.

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many Bollywood celebrities have come out and spoken against the 'Bollywood Privilege Club' and 'nepotism' in the industry.

Yes it does. Sadly & Rightly as Simon & Garfunkel said-After changes upon changes we are still the same. Keep fighting buddy. We’ve never met. But I feel what you’re saying. Stay strong. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 29, 2020

