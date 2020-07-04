'Shame On You': Kangana To Taapsee Over Nepotism Debate, Latter Talks About 'bitterness'

Team Kangana Ranaut, the unverified Twitter handle of 'Manikarnika' actor which is handled by her team, on Saturday attacked Taapsee Pannu and accused her of 'derailing the movement' started by the former. Responding to a user who shared Taapsee's old news reports where she spoke about nepotism, Kangana's 'team' called her 'chaploos'.

Kangana’s team wrote, “Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana,dey want to b in movie mafia good books,dey gt movies & awards fr attacking Kangana & dey take part in open harassment f a woman,shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits f hr struggles bt gang up on hr.”

A few hours later, Taapsee took to her social media handle to share some quotes which probably looked like her response to the negativity and hatred. One of the quotes said, "Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can’t be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don’t become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity." [sic]

A couple of things have followed in my life , especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it. pic.twitter.com/77tyjxvnRv — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2020

On Neha Dhupia's show 'No Filter Neha', Taapsee said, "Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, I don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me.” She added, “Apparently, I do matter and this is why I get so much love and attention all the time. It is so futile because you cannot instigate me just like that. If you really want to instigate me and say things, this is not the way.”

Taapsee was busy attacking Kangana & defending star kids in 2017. Now, She wants to be the messiah for outsiders. Still, she chose to blame audiences and failed to name those who replaced or kicked her out. Guess , its easy to call out the government rather than her own industry pic.twitter.com/znkMZJ37Ov — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 3, 2020

