Kangana Ranaut's Fun Family Picnic Amid Nature's Lap, Spends Quality Time; Watch

Kangana Ranaut is making the most of her time at home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID pandemic. The actor's official social media handle gave us a sneak peek into her recent outdoor picnic with her entire family amid the lush greenery of the hills. The video shared by her team on Instagram shows the Manikarnika actor enjoying a fun day out spending quality time with her family and indulging in outdoorsy activities like games, hiking and pampering her nephew Prithvi.

Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel also shared beautiful pictures from their idyllic family picnic and revealed how it was a much-needed family outing for everyone. She wrote in the caption, "On our parents request Kangana planned a picnic for the family, before the rains here they wanted to enjoy summer outdoors, even though we are in green zone but it was a long a tedious process to get permissions, thanking all the authorities in Himanchal to help us with required permissions, it was a much needed family outing 🙏🙏🙏"

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines with her stance on the nepotistic system and hypocrisy in the Indian film industry with renewed vigour following the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Queen actor has been lauded by netizens for speaking up against the unfair practice which seems to have found a connection with Rajput's suicide. In fact, she has reportedly gained millions of followers on her team's verified Instagram account after her explosive stand following the Sonchiriya actor's death.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi was due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

