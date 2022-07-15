'Shamshera' Title Track: Witness Ranbir Kapoor's Heroic Avatar As He Takes On Sanjay Dutt

With just days ahead of Shamshera's release, makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming period drama are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity. From full-blown promotions with media to intriguing trailers and songs, Shamshera has become one of the most anticipated projects of 2022. Shamshera's title track has also been unveiled by the makers, with its video showcasing Ranbir's tale of bravery and his intense face-off with Sanjay Dutt's antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh.

The track has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Nailwal, while Mithoon has taken care of the composition and lyrics. The song is high-on-energy, with Ranbir all set to give audiences an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Shamshera's title track released

Taking to their Twitter handle on Friday, July 15, Yash Raj Films unveiled the track and wrote, "Legends of Kaza… Presenting Balli and Shamshera in #ShamsheraTitleTrack Experience it now." The song comes as an ode to the eponymous character, chronicling his tumultuous journey as he tries to protect his tribe. Take a look.

Earlier songs from the film like Fitoor and Ji Huzoor have also become massive hits. Ji Huzoor gave fans a glimpse into Ranbir's fun and goofy side, while Fitoor shed light on Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor's electrifying chemistry as they romance across land and sea.

More about Shamshera

The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra, while Aditya Chopra is bankrolling it under the Yash Raj Films banner. Set in a period when India was under British rule. Shamshera follows a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹150 crores. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 22, 2022.

