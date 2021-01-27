Shanaya Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Take Classical Dance Lessons, Picture Goes Viral

On Wednesday, Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor's picture taking classical dance lessons went viral on social media. While Khushi was seen in a pink outfit, Shanaya wore a cream-coloured outfit, and completed her look with ghungroos.

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will soon make their acting debut in the industry and is preparing for the same.

Shanaya Kapoor made her screen debut on the Netflix's show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her mother Mahdeep is one of the leads on the show. She appeared in the section where her debut at the debutante ball and fashion event Le Bal in Paris was shown. She is seen dancing with her father Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya has been the assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which starred Janhvi Kapoor.

In May 2020, Khushi Kapoor opened up about herself and her insecurities. In a voiceover, Khushi said, "I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it."

"People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress. You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it,” she concluded.

