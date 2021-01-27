Shanaya Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Throwback Pic Shared By Mother Maheep; See Here

On Tuesday, Maheep Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane as she dug out an old family photo that featured Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan, and husband, Sanjay Kapoor. The family of four posed happily at the Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Pvt Ltd, office. "This is us, TB," Maheep wrote while sharing the pic on Instagram. Fans were quick to comment on baby Shanaya's photo. Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Love this picture," whereas Seema Khan dropped hearts. A user wrote, "So cute Shanaya Kapoor." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Maheep Kapoor shares throwback family pic

Maheep Kapoor often shares throwback photographs on Instagram. On her 22nd wedding anniversary, she posted a slew of photos from her dating and early-marriage days. "Happy anniversary husband. #fabulouslives #22yrs," she wrote. Many popular faces from the industry rushed to comment on the photos. Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Raj Kundra, Kanika Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Bhavana Pandey, and many others wished the couple.

On the work front, Maheep is basking in the success of her recently released web show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, alongside an ensemble cast of Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni). The series delves deeper into their lives and how they've been dealing with stardom and ups and downs. The four ladies set upon a mission to explore their personalities through the prism of friendship. Apart from them, a lot of other stars like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and others have small segments in the series.

Sanjay Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the mini-series, The Gone Game. He has been a part of several movies and shows in his illustrious career. Recently, the actor celebrated 18 years of his film, Shakti. "Very proud to be part of this film, fantastic director and a great team," he wrote while sharing a poster. Sanjay will be seen in the upcoming movie Bedhab. It's a multi-lingual drama that also stars Aashish Sachdeva, Karishma Kotak and Shibani Bedi. Bedhab is produced and helmed by Akash Goila.

