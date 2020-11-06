Janhvi Kapoor Promises 'not To Annoy' Sister Khushi As She Showers B'day Wishes On Latter

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor recently celebrated her 20th birthday on November 5, Thursday. As wishes were pouring in for Khushi, the Dhadak actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor penned a humorous note wishing her sister. She wrote, "It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly" (sic). Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post for sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's photos

On November 5, Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture posing with Khushi Kapoor. In this picture, Janhvi hugged Khushi from behind as the latter smiled for the camera. The actor's eyes were shut and she was seen flashing her adorable smile.

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a tricolour bomber jacket. The black, blue and green colour jacket was accessorised with a pearl embedded hairband. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor donned a white shirt clubbed with a black skirt. Both of them left their hair open and opted for a simple natural makeup look.

Fans call them 'favs'

Several fans and followers wished Khushi Kapoor in the comment section. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented, "Happy birthday @khushi05k ðŸ’—ðŸ’•ðŸ’–ðŸ’•" (sic). One of Janhvi Kapoor's fans wrote, "You both are suuuper cuteeeeeeeeðŸ¤§ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸" (sic), while another added, "Awww my sister tries to do that as well but will end up annoying me at least once on my bday ðŸ˜‚ but ngl they are the besttttâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸" (sic). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Janhvi Kapoor's recent Instagram stories revealed that she and Khushi Kapoor left with father Boney Kapoor, along with some close friends for a birthday vacation at the start of this week. Janhvi took to her social media handle and shared a series of videos and images, giving a sneak-peek into Khushi's 20th.

