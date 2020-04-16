Shanaya Kapoor Receives Online Belly Dancing Lessons From Trainer Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been continuing her belly dancing lessons amid the lockdown. Shanaya last year took the internet by storm after she realised one of her belly dancing videos. Fans praised the star kid for her amazing skill and perfect dance moves.

Shanaya Kapoor receives online belly dancing lessons

Shanaya Kapoor receives training from Sanjana Muthreja, who is one of the most popular celebrity dance teachers. Shanaya is one of her students and has been training with her for quite a while according to a news portal. Sanjana recently posted a picture of a FaceTime call with Shanaya Kapoor. The caption for this post mentioned that Shanaya had been training with her prior to the lockdown and is currently continuing training during the lockdown as well.

Towards the conclusion of the caption, Sanjana mentioned that Shanaya Kapoor has been getting personalised FaceTime dance lessons from her. Fans of Shanya dropped several comments on the post appreciating the hard work and dedication of the star kid. They also dropped several likes in appreciation for her determination. Just last year, Shanaya Kapoor won many fans' hearts with one of her viral belly dancing videos.

Sanjana Muthreja has also been conducting dance lessons for other star kids like Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Sanjana posted the picture on her Instagram and which appeared to be a screenshot of a live chat with Suhana Khan. The caption for this post hinted that Suhana is indeed getting trained by her. This dance class too was an online one like many others.

