COVID-19: List Of Districts Classified As 'hostspots' And 'non-hotspots With Cluster'

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the Districts of the country have been classified into three categories — hot spot districts, non-hot spot districts and green zone districts — based on the level of novel Coronavirus contamination.
Hot spot districts will be those where either large number of cases are being reported or where the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases is high. Non-hot spot districts will be those where clusters are being reported and green zone districts will be those where there is no COVID-19 case. The official also informed that so far 170 hot spot districts and 207 non-hot spot districts have been identified.
