COVID-19: List Of Districts Classified As 'hostspots' And 'non-hotspots With Cluster'

Health Ministry said the Districts of the country have been classified into three categories — hot spot districts, non-hot spot districts and green districts

COVID-19

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the Districts of the country have been classified into three categories — hot spot districts, non-hot spot districts and green zone districts — based on the level of novel Coronavirus contamination.

Hot spot districts will be those where either large number of cases are being reported or where the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases is high. Non-hot spot districts will be those where clusters are being reported and green zone districts will be those where there is no COVID-19 case. The official also informed that so far 170 hot spot districts and 207 non-hot spot districts have been identified.

Here are the districts hotspots with large outbreak:

Andhra Pradesh (11)

  1. Kurnool
  2. Guntur
  3. Nellore
  4. Prakasam
  5. Krishna
  6. YSR
  7. West Godavari
  8. Chittor
  9. Visakhapatnam
  10. East Godavari
  11. Anantapur

Bihar (1)

  1. Siwan

Chandigarh UT

  1. Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh (1)

  1. Korba

Delhi (9)

  1. South Delhi
  2. South East
  3. Shahdara
  4. West Delhi
  5. North Delhi
  6. Central Delhi
  7. New Delhi
  8. East Delhi
  9. South West Delhi

Gujarat (5)

  1. Ahmadabad
  2. Vadodara
  3. Surat
  4. Bhavnagar
  5. Rajkot

Haryana (4)

  1. Nuh
  2. Gurugram
  3. Palwal
  4. Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir (6)

  1. Srinagar
  2. Bandipora
  3. Baramulla
  4. Jammu
  5. Udhampur
  6. Kupwara

Karnataka

  1. Bengaluru Urban
  2. Mysuru
  3. Belagavi

Kerala (6)

  1. Kasaragod
  2. Kannur
  3. Ernakulam
  4. Malappuram
  5. Thiruvananthapuram
  6. Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh (5)

  1. Indore
  2. Bhopal
  3. Khargone
  4. Ujjain
  5. Hoshangabad

Maharashtra (11)

  1. Mumbai
  2. Pune
  3. Thane
  4. Nagpur 
  5. Sangli
  6. Ahmednagar
  7. Yavatmal
  8. Aurangabad
  9. Buldhana
  10. Mumbai Suburban
  11. Nashik

Odisha (1)

  1. Khordha

Punjab (4)

  1. SAS Nagar
  2. Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar
  3. Jalandhar
  4. Pathankot

Rajasthan (11)

  1. Jaipur
  2. Tonk
  3. Jodhpur
  4. Banswara
  5. Kata
  6. Jhunjhunu
  7. Jaisalmer
  8. Bhilwara
  9. Bikaner
  10. Jhalawar
  11. Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu (21)

  1. Chennai
  2. Tiruchirappalli
  3. Coimbatore
  4. Tirunelveli
  5. Erode
  6. Vellore
  7. Dindigul
  8. Villupuram
  9. Tiruppur
  10. Theni
  11. Namakkal
  12. Chengalpattu
  13. Madurai
  14. Tuticorin
  15. Karur
  16. Virudhunagar
  17. Kanniyakumari
  18. Cuddalore
  19. Thiruvallur
  20. Salem
  21. Nagapattinam

Telangana (8)

  1. Hyderabad
  2. Nizamabad
  3. Warangal Urban
  4. Ranga Reddy
  5. Jogulamba Gadwal
  6. Medchal Malkajgiri
  7. Karimnagar
  8. Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh (9)

  1. Agra
  2. Gautam Buddha Nagar
  3. Meerut
  4. Lucknow
  5. Ghaziabad
  6. Saharanpur
  7. ShamIi
  8. Firozabad
  9. Moradabad

Uttarakhand (1)

  1. Dehradun

West Bengal (4)

  1. Kolkata
  2. Howrah
  3. Medinipur East
  4. 24 Paraganas North

Here are the non-hotspot districts but with clusters:

Andaman & Nicobar (UT)

  1. South Andamans

Assam

  1. Golaghat
  2. Marigaon
  3. Nalbari
  4. Goal para
  5. Dhubri

Bihar

  1. Munger
  2. Begusarai
  3. Gaya

Chhattisgarh

  1. Raipur

Delhi 

  1. North West

Gujarat

  1. Patan

Haryana

  1. Ambala
  2. Karnal

Himachal Pradesh 

  1. Solan
  2. Una
  3. Sirmaur
  4. Chamba
  5. Kangra

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

  1. Shopian
  2. Rajouri

Jharkhand

  1. Ranchi
  2. Bokaro

Karnataka

  1. Dakshina Kannada
  2. Bidar
  3. Kalaburagi
  4. Bagalkote
  5. Dharwad

Kerala

  1. Wayanad

Ladakh (UT)

  1. Kargil

Madhya Pradesh

  1. Morena

Maharashtra

  1. Kolhapur
  2. Amravati
  3. Palghar

Odisha

  1. Bhadrak

Punjab

  1. Mansa
  2. Amritsar
  3. Ludhiana
  4. Moga

Rajasthan

  1. Udaipur

Telangana

  1. Nalgonda

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Bulandshahr
  2. Sitapur
  3. Basti
  4. Baghpat

Uttarakhand

  1. Nainital
  2. Udam Singh Nagar

First Published:
