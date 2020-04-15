COVID-19: List Of Districts Classified As 'hostspots' And 'non-hotspots With Cluster'

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the Districts of the country have been classified into three categories — hot spot districts, non-hot spot districts and green zone districts — based on the level of novel Coronavirus contamination.

Hot spot districts will be those where either large number of cases are being reported or where the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases is high. Non-hot spot districts will be those where clusters are being reported and green zone districts will be those where there is no COVID-19 case. The official also informed that so far 170 hot spot districts and 207 non-hot spot districts have been identified.

Here are the districts hotspots with large outbreak:

Andhra Pradesh (11)

Kurnool Guntur Nellore Prakasam Krishna YSR West Godavari Chittor Visakhapatnam East Godavari Anantapur

Bihar (1)

Siwan

Chandigarh UT

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh (1)

Korba

Delhi (9)

South Delhi South East Shahdara West Delhi North Delhi Central Delhi New Delhi East Delhi South West Delhi

Gujarat (5)

Ahmadabad Vadodara Surat Bhavnagar Rajkot

Haryana (4)

Nuh Gurugram Palwal Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir (6)

Srinagar Bandipora Baramulla Jammu Udhampur Kupwara

Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban Mysuru Belagavi

Kerala (6)

Kasaragod Kannur Ernakulam Malappuram Thiruvananthapuram Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh (5)

Indore Bhopal Khargone Ujjain Hoshangabad

Maharashtra (11)

Mumbai Pune Thane Nagpur Sangli Ahmednagar Yavatmal Aurangabad Buldhana Mumbai Suburban Nashik

Odisha (1)

Khordha

Punjab (4)

SAS Nagar Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar Jalandhar Pathankot

Rajasthan (11)

Jaipur Tonk Jodhpur Banswara Kata Jhunjhunu Jaisalmer Bhilwara Bikaner Jhalawar Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu (21)

Chennai Tiruchirappalli Coimbatore Tirunelveli Erode Vellore Dindigul Villupuram Tiruppur Theni Namakkal Chengalpattu Madurai Tuticorin Karur Virudhunagar Kanniyakumari Cuddalore Thiruvallur Salem Nagapattinam

Telangana (8)

Hyderabad Nizamabad Warangal Urban Ranga Reddy Jogulamba Gadwal Medchal Malkajgiri Karimnagar Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh (9)

Agra Gautam Buddha Nagar Meerut Lucknow Ghaziabad Saharanpur ShamIi Firozabad Moradabad

Uttarakhand (1)

Dehradun

West Bengal (4)

Kolkata Howrah Medinipur East 24 Paraganas North

Here are the non-hotspot districts but with clusters:

Andaman & Nicobar (UT)

South Andamans

Assam

Golaghat Marigaon Nalbari Goal para Dhubri

Bihar

Munger Begusarai Gaya

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Delhi

North West

Gujarat

Patan

Haryana

Ambala Karnal

Himachal Pradesh

Solan Una Sirmaur Chamba Kangra

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

Shopian Rajouri

Jharkhand

Ranchi Bokaro

Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Bidar Kalaburagi Bagalkote Dharwad

Kerala

Wayanad

Ladakh (UT)

Kargil

Madhya Pradesh

Morena

Maharashtra

Kolhapur Amravati Palghar

Odisha

Bhadrak

Punjab

Mansa Amritsar Ludhiana Moga

Rajasthan

Udaipur

Telangana

Nalgonda

Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr Sitapur Basti Baghpat

Uttarakhand

Nainital Udam Singh Nagar

