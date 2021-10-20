Shanaya Kapoor Says 'Judgments Are An Inevitable Part Of Work' Being A 'star Kid'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently gearing up to make her big-screen debut with a yet-to-be-titled film. However, recently, while speaking to the news agency, ANI, the actor revealed that she believes being a star kid has its pros and cons.

Candidly speaking about it, Shanaya also talked about how she deals with the judgements that come along with the 'star kid' tag.

Shanaya Kapoor on being a 'star kid'

During her conversation with the news agency, Shanaya said, "Judgments are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be."

The 21-year-old has worked as an assistant director on Netflix's hit series titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, featuring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. She shared how her work experience has helped her understand the entertainment industry better. She said, "Being a part of Gunjan Saxena was extremely special, and a very important journey for me to undergo before I started my career."

"I wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, there was so much I got to understand. It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it's so wholesome making a film," she added.

The actor believes that working as the assistant director made her learn numerous vital things. She explained, "It made me fall in love with what I want to do even more! The biggest takeaway for me was learning how the process before reaching set is the defining foundation of creating the story! I understood a lot that I wasn't aware of before."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shanaya is currently working with several beauty brands. She has become one of the brand ambassadors of Naturali. The actor keeps on sharing videos on her social media handles of the same.

Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02