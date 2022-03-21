Veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's rom-com drama Bedhadak. Shanaya’s debut will be marked alongside two other newcomers Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The cast and crew of the film have kickstarted the shoot.

With Shanaya making her debut on the big screens, the star kid has already managed to grab all the limelight. The newbie is very active on her social media handle. She often shares some breath-taking pictures of her and netizens can't stop gushing over her pictures. Recently, Shanaya Kapoor stunned the fashion police by sharing pictures in a green coloured dress.

Shanaya Kapoor gives glam vibes in a green colour outfit

Shanaya's Instagram is a visual treat for all her fans and followers. The debutant has impeccable taste in fashion and her Instagram is proof of that. Recently, on Sunday Shanaya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture.

She made several heads turn as she was dolled up in an alluring green thigh slit outfit and kept her hair open. Her makeup was minimal and she completed her overall look with strap-on heels. Shanaya was seen posing beside a glass balcony at night that had a beautiful city skyline behind her. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has undoubtedly managed to win hearts with her style and glamour. Shanaya dropped a green heart emoji as the caption for the post.

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens were all stunned by Shanaya's beauty and they showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Rising to the heights of Eternity 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️" another wrote, "Best of luck for ur upcoming movie @shanayakapoor02 hope it will be super hit."The rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons. Maheep Kapoor also commented with a set of red heart emojis. Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday's mother, also left heart and fire emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak

Earlier Shanaya shared the first look poster of her debut film Bedhadak. Sharing the poster featuring the three leads of the film, Shanaya captioned the post as “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!.”

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@shanayakapoor02