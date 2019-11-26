Shanaya Kapoor's Red Couture Gown For Le Bal Paris Gala Is Ravishing; Watch

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is all set to debut at the Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris. The gala event is scheduled from November 28th to 30th. Shanaya will wear a Lecoanet Hemant Couture gown and the designers have shared a beautiful sneak peak on social media about the same.

After Ananya Panday, childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor to debut at le Bal des Débutantes

"Of silken threads and scarlet dreams. ⁣A dressmaker in our Gurgaon atelier basting ruffles in silk satin - a nod to the savoir faire of couture," wrote the handle. Sharing the glimpses of the making of the Lecoanet Hemant Couture gown for Shanaya Kapoor for Le Bal des Débutantes, the designers explained that "Every thread is meticulously drawn out of a yard of crepe de chine, inheriting a signature twist in form. These threads are then layered and hand embroidered on a canvas of tulle lending it a unique sculptural quality and texture." They have delicately used the ruffles in silk organza. Watch -

Shanaya Kapoor's 20th B'day celebration is all about fun & laughter

Ananya Panday's wish for Shanaya

Shanaya has been selected to represent India at the Paris Ball this year, which is a high profile fashion event where around 20 young women from prominent families escorted by chose cavaliers to make their social debuts. Ananya Panday was the one who debuted at the Paris Ball in 2017. In an interview with a leading publication, Sanjay said that he feels great that he will be escorting his daughter down the stairs, and her first dance will be with him. "This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures,” he was quoted.

Janhvi Kapoor excited as she spots Shanaya Kapoor in new role on sets

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who is also preparing for her Bollywood debut, previously made headlines when she left Netizens in awe of her belly dance.

Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance on solo drum beats can't be missed!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.