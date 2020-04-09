'Tanhaji' Actor Sharad Kelkar Opines On Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept Of India' Controversy

Saif Ali Khan who was last seen on screen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman received his first highest grosser of all time with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. The actor who is known as a self-confessed history buff faced flak when he stated that there was 'no concept' of India till the British gave it one. Divulging in detail, he stated that although he is 'aware' of what history is and he does not think that there is any constructive point in arguing about it.

The Internet was disappointed with Saif Ali Khan's statement and gave him some history lessons. Some even shared maps of India that existed even before British rule. Many just concluded by saying, "And then this man calls himself a history buff. *facepalm*".

Sharad Kelkar supports Saif Ali Khan

Reacting to the same, Saif Ali Khan's co-star in the film, Sharad Kelkar, however, was of a different opinion He stated that the comment was blown out of proportion and that he (Saif Ali Khan) did not mean it otherwise. Giving an example of how he reprimanded a journalist for referring to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji and asserted that 'certain people' might not like it. He then goes on to add that the statements made by Saif about 'no concept of India before British' was just taken out of context.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar's Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior was loved by audiences. While the actors were appreciated for their versatile acting skills, the historical drama went on to break Box Office records. Although released with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, the film continued to hold fort for at least two months after it's release and gave competition to several other films that hit the silver screen during that time. It was also Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Bollywood industry.

