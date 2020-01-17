Tanhaji Takes BO By Storm At The End Of First Week, Deepika's Chhapaak Shows 40% Decline

Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned out to be successful in its first week itself, by minting a total of Rs 119 crores at the ticketing counters. Continuing to grow even during weekdays, the Saif Ali Khan starrer showed a drop of just 20 per cent on Thursday from the opening day collection.

Tanhaji packs a punch

As per Box Office India reports, Tanhaji minted a total of Rs 11-12 crore net on Day 7. The report also added, “Despite these huge numbers, it has not actually done that well Delhi NCR, East Punjab, and West Bengal but this shows how huge Maharashtra is and Mumbai circuit will probably compete with the biggest films of all time outside 'Baahubali - The Conclusion'.”

Meanwhile, days after the historical drama's release, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the film will run tax-free in the state. The announcement was made official on the verified Twitter handle of the Government. And with no major release, this Friday seems like the Ajay Devgn starrer will soon cross Rs 150 crores at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s 'Chhapaak' shows a further fall of around 40 per cent on Thursday. The film collected around Rs 1.25-1.50 crore net on day 7, taking its total to Rs 28.03 crore at the domestic Box Office.

'Chhapaak' director on competition

Meanwhile, speaking about the competition and clash with 'Tanhaji', Meghna Gulzar said, "This is a distribution decision that was taken by the film's distributor and I think they believed that both films are very different and will find their audience. I think that also came from a place of faith in the film. Considering how populated our film release calendar is, it is extremely difficult to find a solo release."

