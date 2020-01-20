Saif Ali Khan Royally Schooled For 'no Concept Of India Until The British Came' Absurdity

Saif Ali Khan who got his first highest weekend grosser of all time with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', is a known self-confessed history buff, but his recent comment 'on the history of India' hasn't gone down well with the Internet. In an interview, referring to his super-hit film 'Tanhaji', Saif said, "I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

He added, "For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."

The Internet was disappointed with Saif Ali Khan's statement and gave him some history lessons. Some even shared maps of India that existed even before British rule. Many just concluded by saying, "And then this man calls himself a history buff. *facepalm*". [sic]

Bollywood ‘history buff’ #SaifAliKhan claims “there was no concept of ‘India’ until the British came.”



Yeah right. French East India Company was about China & Vasco D’Gama went to Fiji.



Last time he invoked he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’

pic.twitter.com/pyZXERUQy0 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 19, 2020

“There was no concept of India till British came”



When your student gives a duffer answer but teacher gives full marks. No wonder this stupid Film Critic refused to review #TheTashkentFiles and now is unhappy with the success of @ajaydevgn’s #Tanhaji pic.twitter.com/QmoYh2lQfK — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 19, 2020

According to Eminent Historian Saif Ali Khan, #Tanhaji wasn’t historically correct and there was no concept of India until British came.



This is what decades of leftist white-wash does



Know your Shivaji, know Chanakya and you would know how old India ispic.twitter.com/DJibAuw4zN — Monica (@TrulyMonica) January 19, 2020

I am sure ‘History buff’ Saif Ali Khan never heard or read about Taimur/Timur , a Turko-Mongol conquerer who devastated much of Asia in the period around 1400 .. otherwise he wud have never named his cute son Taimur Ali Khan .. just saying — #SupportCAA (@ExSecular) January 19, 2020

Dear Saif Ali Khan,



Even 2300 years ago, the Greek ambassador Megasthenes in the court of Chandragupta Maurya recorded his memoirs in a book called "Indika"



And you think there was no concept of "India" before the British.



Suits the IQ level expected from Bollywood. — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) January 19, 2020

"There wasn't a concept of India till British came..." : Saif Ali Khan (supposedly, a history buff)



Next, he will say



"There wasn't a concept of Bharat till Bharat Bhushan was born" — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 19, 2020

