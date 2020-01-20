The Debate
Saif Ali Khan Royally Schooled For 'no Concept Of India Until The British Came' Absurdity

The Internet gave history lessons to Saif after he said: "I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India until the British came."

Saif

Saif Ali Khan who got his first highest weekend grosser of all time with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', is a known self-confessed history buff, but his recent comment 'on the history of India' hasn't gone down well with the Internet. In an interview, referring to his super-hit film 'Tanhaji', Saif said, "I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

He added, "For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."

The Internet was disappointed with Saif Ali Khan's statement and gave him some history lessons. Some even shared maps of India that existed even before British rule. Many just concluded by saying, "And then this man calls himself a history buff. *facepalm*". [sic]

Saif Ali Khan comes clean on politics of 'Tanhaji',feels the film was 'a dangerous idea'

Twitter Reacts

'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan eats words as Tanhaji prediction goes awry, issues KRK-esque apology

ALSO READ | Tanhaji takes BO by storm at the end of first week, Deepika's Chhapaak shows 40% decline

 

 

