Sharad Kelkar's Birthday: 5 Non-Hindi Movies Dubbed By The Actor; See List

Sharad Kelkar turns 44 on October 7, 2020. The actor kick-started his career from television serials such as Saat Phere and Uttaran. Later, fans were amazed by his performance on the big screen. Sharad Kelkar’s movies include Housefull 4, Rocky Handsome, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and 1920: Evil Returns. After winning hearts with his acting skills, Sharad swept fans off their feet with the magic of his voice. Here’s a list of Sharad Kelkar's dubbed movies:

Sharad Kelkar's dubbed movies

1. Baahubali: The Beginning

Sharad Kelkar’s voice gained recognition after he dubbed for the movie Baahubali: The Beginning. From there on, his career as a dubbing-artist bloomed. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kelkar said that the credit belonged to the movie director SS Rajamouli. Kelkar dubbed for the role of actor Prabhas in the film. The film also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy

Sharad lent his voice for the Hindi version of the 2014 Marvel superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy. The film starred Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. The film was reported as the third highest-grossing film of 2014.

3. X Men: Apocalypse

Kelkar dubbed the voice of actor James McAvoy in the film. James essayed the role of Professor X, the world’s most powerful telepath and leader of the X-Men team. Professor X battles against deadly enemies to protect mankind. The rest of the cast included Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac and Nicholas Hoult.

4. XXX: Return of Xander Cage

XXX: Return of Xander Cage starred Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose and Tony Jaa. Kelkar lent his voice to dub for actor Vin Diesel for the Hindi version of the film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kelkar stated that it was the first time that he dubbed for Vin. He also stated that Vin’s voice was rough while Kelkar had a clear voice, so he had to put in a lot of effort to mimic Vin.

5. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

The film starred Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Toby Kebbell. The film was a sequel to its previous part Rise of the Planet of the Apes that released in 2011. The film was reported to be the eight-highest grossing film of 2014.

Image Credits: Still from Baahubali: The Beginning/ Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

