Sharad Kelkar Shares Post-workout Selfie As He 'shines', Celeb Friends Agree With Him

Actor Sharad Kelkar is well-known for playing antagonist roles in several Bollywood movies, as well as his role as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi films. The actor maintains a good physique and spends hours at the gym, working on his sculpted body. Sharad Kelkar recently posted a bare-bodied picture of himself on social media with a quirky caption, check it out below:

Sharad Kelkar shares bare selfie with a quirky caption

Sharing a selfie of himself wearing only a light blue cap, Sharad Kelkar wrote that he does not sweat, but he shines. Several fans of the actor commented by replying to the actor's post. Some of Sharad Kelkar's celebrity friends from the industry also left some comments under his picture.

You don’t Treble you Bass. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh left a hilarious comment under the actor's picture, telling him that he does not treble, but bass. Riteish Deshmukh and Sharad Kelkar worked together in several films. They were seen in a Bollywood film Housefull 4 and were also seen in a Marathi film, Lai Bhaari. Sharad Kelkar played an antagonist in both the films.

Shining star 🤗 — Paragg Mehta (@ParaggMehta) September 3, 2020

Oho! 🤟🏽 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

Paragg Mehta and Kubra Sait were other celeb friends of the actor who left comments under his picture. Paragg Mehta called Sharad Kelkar a 'shining star' while Kubra Sait left a comment under his picture, stating she was impressed. Sharad Kelkar earlier shared a picture of himself, at the gym, ready to "kill it".

Professionally, Sharad Kelkar has a number of films under his belt. He will be seen in several Bollywood films and is also expected to be a part of other regional language movies. He will be seen in a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. The actor will also be a part of Jersey directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film also stars actors Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and an ensemble cast. The sports-drama film is an adaptation of a Telugu film.

