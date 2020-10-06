Sharad Kelkar's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Began His Career As A Gym Instructor?

Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar has turned a year old today. He is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday, October 7. Hailing from Gwalior, the actor began his career by featuring in several TV shows and then moved on to essay brief roles across Bollywood and Tollywood industry. But do you know that he was a gym instructor in Gwalior before he ventured in the acting fraternity?

Sharad Kelkar’s fitness connection

During his interaction with Scroll.in, when asked how did he manage to build his career from being a mere gym instructor, Sharad replied that he had no plans of entering in the acting industry, neither it was his dream to be an actor. The Saath Phere star added that he graduated in Physical Education when he was 23 and was looking for jobs. Travelling back in time, Sharad recalled how his mother raised him single-handedly and he was keen on giving her mother an easier life.

To support his mother, Sharad reportedly started his own gym back in the year 2000. He added that he would earn around Rs. 2,500 per month. However, his visit to a cousin in Mumbai changed the dynamics of his life forever. The actor explained that he was in the city for just 2 days and he received a modelling offer out of nowhere. The firm would pay him Rs. 5000 and hence he decided to stay back for a while.

Elaborating further, Sharad said that once he completed his MBA degree, he began working in a telecom company and one fine day he asked permission from his mother if he could shift Mumbai to try his luck. His mother took no objection and with a view of doing something, Sharad returned to Mumbai. As reported by the portal, the actor planned to do something in the fitness industry, if he were unable to make it big in the modelling firm and that is how his journey in the showbiz industry began.

What is next in store for Sharad Kelkar?

On the professional front, 2020 has proved to be a boon for the star. He began the year, by featuring as Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji. He has several interesting projects lined up for release. He will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb and with Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Along with this, he will also play a brief role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.

