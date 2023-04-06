Suniel Shetty Defends Son-in-law KL Rahul's Rough Patch, Says 'balla Hi Bolega'

Suniel Shetty opened up about his equation with son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul. Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty tied the knot with the Indian batsman in January earlier this year. The Bollywood star commented on how the family has kept the batsman's morale up when his performance on the field was not on par.

On dealing with failure

Suniel Shetty candidly shared the family's approach to dealing with obstacles in their public careers and taking challenges head-on. Suniel indirectly called son-in-law KL Rahul one among his children in addition to daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. The Hera Pheri actor elaborated how the family deals with failure by simply showing more love in addition to distracting the worried mind from the failure. Suniel also expressed a vote of confidence in all his 'kids' - Athiya, Ahan and KL Rahul, calling them fighters.

Suniel refrains from advising KL Rahul

Particularly speaking in context of son-in-law KL Rahul, Suniel stated that it is not his place to give advice to a professional cricketer. He further quipped that if this were a game of gully cricket he would not think twice before dishing out advice, however, when it came to national cricket and a professional batsman, the father of 2 admitted it being out of his scope of expertise.

Suniel Shetty has faith in KL Rahul

Suniel expressed confidence in Rahul categorising his under-performance as simply a phase. He also appreciated the batsman's poise with regards to not making public statements about his performance. He said, "I can see a young boy going through a tough time but willing to stand up there and realise it and work hard. Aur baat kya karega, balla hi baat krega baaki to baat karke fayeda hi nahi hai... (what is the point in talking about it, the bat will do all the talking). Suniel also drew differences between cricket and films pointing out how in the latter the entire team is responsible but with cricket, every performance belongs to the individual player.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in Operation Fryday. He is currently shooting for the next, untitled installment in the Hera Pheri franchise in which the actor is all set to revive his much loved role, Shyam.