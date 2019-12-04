The Debate
Fans Pay Tribute To Shashi Kapoor Of His 2nd Death Anniversary

Bollywood News

Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 4, 2017. Today is his second death anniversary and his fans have taken to social media to give tribute to the late actor.

Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor was once one of India's leading actors and producers. The acclaimed actor not only featured in Indian films but was also seen in several English films. Shashi was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014 by the Government of India. Unfortunately, on December 4, 2017, the legendary veteran actor passed away due to liver cirrhosis. Today is the second death anniversary of Shashi Kapoor and his fans have filled Twitter with tributes to his films on their social media pages.

Bollywood stars remember Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Fans of the late actor have flooded social media with tributes to his films and acting career. Shashi Kapoor's fans not only include people from the general populous but also many Bollywood celebrities. Here are a few tributes for the late actor Shashi Kapoor that were posted by his fans on Twitter.

