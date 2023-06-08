Shatrughan Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actors Sulochana Latkar, Gufi Paintal

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently took to his Twitter handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to late actors Gufi Paintal and Sulochana Latkar. Actress Sulochana passed away on June 4 and actor Gufi Paintal breathed his last in Mumbai on June 5. The Dostana actor offered his condolences to the families of the two great perrformers. Sinha also spoke about working with Sulochana in several films.

The actor-turned-politician remembered Sulochana and expressed how fortunate he felt to have played her son on-screen. He tweeted that "she epitomized her portrayal of a 'mother' on celluloid". He further wrote that it was a great pleasure working with the late actress and he still cherishes the time that they spent together. He further disclosed that he met her while filming for Raampur Ka Lakshman, helmed by Manmohan Desai. The Kalicharan actor said that Sulochana was a fine human being and offered his deepest condolences to her family, friends and well-wishers.

(Shatrughan Sinha's tribute for late actress Sulochana. | Image: @ShatruganSinha/Twitter)

Shatrughan Sinha also paid tribute to Gufi Paintal, who was well-known for his character as Shakuni Mama on BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The Jaani Dushman actor tweeted that the entertainment industry had lost one of its most loved and popular human beings, who has worked in TV, films, and even as a casting director. Sinha remembered Gufi fondly as Shakuni Mama. He further offered his heartfelt condolences to his family for their loss.

(Shatrughan Sinha remembers Gufi Paintal after his demise. | Image: @ShatruganSinha/Twitter)

Industry losing two of its finest artists

(Two veteran actors pass away due to prolonged illness. | Image: @NimratOfficial/Twitter)

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal died of heart failure at the age of 79. Reportedly, the actor had been hospitalised in a critical condition, since May 31. He was also undergoing treatment for heart and kidney-related ailments. Meanwhile, veteran actress Sulochana Latkar died at the age of 94 in Mumbai, due to prolonged illness. She was laid to rest with state honours.