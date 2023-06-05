Gufi Paintal Dies: Vindu Dara Singh Remembers Him As A 'super Fun' Person | Exclusive

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, renowned for his role in the epic series Mahabharat, passed away on June 5, 2023, due to heart and liver failures. The news of his demise has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues, including actor Vindu Dara Singh, who had the opportunity to work with him.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Singh fondly reminisced about his time spent with Paintal, who portrayed the iconic character of 'Shakuni mama' in Mahabharat. Singh expressed his heartfelt grief, stating, "Gufi was always doing some comedy. We would drink together, have fun together... He was a super fun guy." Paintal was renowned for his amiable nature and strong camaraderie with his co-stars.

Reflecting on their time together, Singh emphasized Paintal's vibrant personality, noting, "He was full of life, and he would always speak with me in Punjabi." Singh further recollected the enjoyable experience of shooting with him on several shows, highlighting the memories they created together. The two actors also shared screen space in popular television shows, including Shhh Koi Hai.

Singh also commented on Paintal’s deteriorating health. He said, “health is such an unpredictable thing and he was not doing well since quite some time now”. The actor also recalled the last time they spent together and said, “I went and saw his last show- Mahabharat : The Epic Tale, with Puneet (Issar). He did that part wonderfully and now Praneet Bhatt is doing it- such is life.”.

Gufi Paintal was loved by his co-stars

(Gufi Paintal as Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat. | Image: BR Films)

Gufi played the role of Shakuni mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and his co-stars from the show have also expressed their grief. In another interview with us Puneet Issar played the role of his nephew Duryodhan said that he was a 'fighter'. He further added that Paintal advised him to 'never say no' in life and keep working hard.

Gufi Paintal fought a brave battle

(Gufi Paintal starred in more than 15 movies and tv shows in his acting career. | Image: Gufi Paintal/instagram)

His funeral took place in Mumbai's Andheri today which was attended by his family members and peers. After his health deteriorated, he was hospitalised for observation. But his heart gave up!