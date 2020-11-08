Shatrughan Sinha Shares Picture Of Niece Preet With US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha took to his Twitter handle to highlight his family's connection with the US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Sinha mentioned how his elder brother's daughter Preet Sinha has been closely associated with Harris during the elections.

He wrote, "My niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr.Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!" [sic]

Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful,intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2020

promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/MY4FSLl3Rv — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2020

Biden-Harris win US Elections 2020

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6 per cent popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

US VP-elect Kamala Harris' ancestral village Tiruvarur celebrates her triumph with rangoli

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory.

Kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman to become US Vice President

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.