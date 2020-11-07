Kamala Harris Makes History As The First Black Woman To Become US Vice President

Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States in a nail-biting finale to the long-drawn counting process.

After US media called the race for the 2020 US Presidential Elections, declaring Joe Biden as the next President post a sweeping victory for the Blue in Pennsylvania, Harris, marked many firsts as she braces herself to become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the US government.

Not only is the California senator the first woman to hold the post, but she is also the first black woman and the first woman of Indian-origin to serve at the prestigious post in the government.

Taking to Twitter after her victory, Harris issued her first statement saying: 'We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.' Sharing a montage of people from across different folds in America, Harris' message read- 'A country for all Americans; a future for all Americans; a President for all Americans.'

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

However, Harris had added many firsts to her kitty even before securing a victory in the 2020 US Elections. Kamala Harris was also the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic Vice Presidential nominee ahead of the US polls.

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further studies. Shyamala became a leading cancer researcher and activist. She was also the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant. Harris' father, Donald J Harris on the other hand is an economist who moved to the US from Jamaica. Harris is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff and has two children.

