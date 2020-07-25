Shatrughan Sinha Talks About The 'secular' Film Industry; Claims, 'Sushant Fell Prey'

Sushant Singh Rajput in 2019 responded to a few fan messages and pleaded them to watch his film 'Sonchirya' — talking about the same, Shatrughan Sinha in a conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke about 'secular' part of the film industry. On 'The Nation Wants To Know' show, when Sinha was asked if he would have done the same (requesting fans to watch the film personally) in 1960s and 70s, Sinha said, "Bollywood jo hai, wahaan pe 2 parts nahi 3 parts hain."

Former MP and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has joined the innumerable personalities from the film industry, politicians and fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in raising his voice against the circumstances that resulted in his tragic death. "One part is secular, only success and failure is visible. Here even a Bihari Shatrughan Sinha will work if he is successfull aur Northern Danny Denzongpa will also work, Bengali Mithun Chakraborty will also work if and only if they are successful. If not, then no matter how good the face and personality is, the people won't accept," Sinha clarified.

"The second part is a very secular industry. And it existed when we were there. There is no Hindu-Muslim, no religion or caste. Whether Kamal Haasan actor is a Hindu or a Muslim, no one cares and there is no attempt to find out either. Till the time stardom lasts, till then the compliments come in. But when a film does not work, slowly they step back. In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, I saw that he fell prey to a group, I was told by people. The people who were unjust to him & did not keep their word to him, are responsible for what happened to Sushant."

'Bollywood more cut-throat than politics'

He put this in the context of how there used to be groupism in the past as well, though not as it happens now, citing Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor as having had loyalists and groups of this kind, and Dharmendra and himself as persons who stayed away from this form of culture.

In perhaps his most damning assessment, Shatrughan Sinha recounted, “I want to tell you - this friendship, love and brotherhood in Bollywood is only limited to the screen. Behind the veil, it ends. My friend Shubhash Ghai correctly used to say a film relationship is a legal relationship. It lasts so long as your film or career are working out, else they fall apart. It’s a vicious circle."

Taking this forward, he revealed, "People can go to any extent when things turn against them. They correctly say that politics and Bollywood are cut-throat, and the film industry is the more cut-throat of the two.”

