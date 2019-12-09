Shatrughan Sinha's Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About The Veteran Actor

Shatrughan Sinha, a well-known actor and politician, celebrates his 74th birthday today. The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. After that, Shatrughan has won hearts of the audience by giving films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Dostana, Shaan, Kranti, Naseeb and Kala Patthar with his unique style and excellent performance. Shatrughan is also known as Bihari Babu by his fans. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Shotgun Sinha.

1: Ramayana family:

Shatrughan has three elder brothers named Ram, Laxman and Bharat. Shatrughan has twin sons which he named Luv and Kush. The veteran actor's house in Mumbai is also named Ramayana. Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha also have a daughter Sonakshi Sinha who is also an actor and made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg.

2: Bollywood Career:

Dev Anand gave Shatrughan his first acting opportunity in Prem Pujari. Shatrughan Sinha played the role of a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. He further got a small role of a police inspector in Mohan Sehgal's Sajan. Though his Bollywood debut was Prem Pujari. The release date of the movie was delayed due to issues and Sajan was released before it. So his first appearance on the silver screen was in Mohan Sehgal's Sajan in 1969.

3: Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha:

Shatrughan Sinha's movie Sabak was his first movie with his wife Poonam Sinha. Poonam Sinha is a former Miss India (1968). She started a production house named Shotgun Movies and has produced the movie Mera Dil Leke Dekho which released in 2006. The movie featured Jackie Shroff and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

4: Shotgun's biggest regret:

Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with a leading daily shared his biggest regret of life. The actor on entered politics by contesting in a by-poll opposite his friend Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna. He said in the interview that his biggest regret in life is contesting in elections against his friend.

5: Shatrughan's biography:

The Kaalicharan actor's biography Anything But Khamosh was published in 2016. The book covers the life of Shotgun and everything about the actor's personal and professional life. A fairly balanced biography that allows the subject to speak, Anything but Khamosh is detailed and engaging. For those viewers who love Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 80s, it is a treasure trove of information and trivia. And for other readers, it is a peek into the life of an interesting, well-intentioned man, who has had an influence on public life for over three decades.

