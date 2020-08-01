'She Is Under Our Watch': Bihar Police Says When Asked About Rhea Chakraborty; Read Here

The Bihar police team, which is here to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday told media that Rhea Chakraborty is 'under our watch' when asked about interrogating her. Inspector Kaisar Alam told ANI, "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch."

Members of the Bihar police team on Saturday also visited director Rumi Jaffery's residence in Mumbai. Rajput was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

#WATCH: Bihar Police personnel probing #SushantSinghRajput death case leave in an auto-rickshaw after visiting Bandra Police Station.



On being asked if they'll question #RheaChakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam says, "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch." pic.twitter.com/JdGUEaJLfN — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Maharashtra: Bihar Police personnel probing #SushantSinghRajput death case reaches the residence of director Rumi Jaffery in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Iuj3INBMGx — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Mumbai: Bihar Police personnel probing #SushantSinghRajput death case leave after visiting Bandra Police Station.



Inspector Manoranjan Bharti (in grey shirt) says, "Mumbai Police is cooperating, they are helping." pic.twitter.com/VHZyD90DSw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

The Mumbai police who are already investigating the alleged suicide by the actor have questioned several people from the film industry in connection with the case. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Rajput's father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide, in Patna on Tuesday.

The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

