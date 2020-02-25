The Debate
'Sheer Qorma' Trailer Gets Positive Response From Audience; Fans Call It 'amazing'

Bollywood News

'Sheer Qorma' trailer was released on February 25, 2020. After the release of the trailer, fans took to Twitter to give a positive response for the trailer.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sheer Qorma trailer

Actor Swara Bhasker was last in the film Veere Di Wedding. Now, she is back with a film that has made her fans buzz with anticipation. The upcoming Swara Bhasker film is titled Sheer Qorma and will feature Divya Dutta in the lead role opposite Swara Bhasker.

Sheer Qorma trailer was released on February 25, 2020, and is being loved by fans. In the film trailer, we can see the story of two women who are in love with each other. The film also throws light on how they try to break the societal norm to sustain their love. In the trailer, Shabana Azmi plays the role of Swara Bhasker's mother.

Read Also| Sheer Qorma Poster: Swara Bhasker All Set To Break Societal Norms

In the Sheer Qorma trailer, we see the tale of two lovers who are trying to convince their parents about the love they share. It is written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. This 20-minute short film has been featured at over 140 film festivals and is highly appraised by the critics and audiences respectively. Here are how fans are reacting to the beautiful Sheer Qorma trailer.

Read Also| Sheer Qorma Poster Out: Swara And Divya Pay An Ode To Love In The Film

Fans react to the Sheer Qorma trailer:

Read Also| Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha Attack 'idle' Delhi Police Over Jamia Shooting; Echo Congress

Read Also| Swara Bhasker Gives It Back To Director Raj Shaandliyaa Over Objectionable Comment

(Image Credits: Swara Bhasker Instagram)

 

 

Published:
