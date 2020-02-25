'Sheer Qorma' Trailer Gets Positive Response From Audience; Fans Call It 'amazing'

Actor Swara Bhasker was last in the film Veere Di Wedding. Now, she is back with a film that has made her fans buzz with anticipation. The upcoming Swara Bhasker film is titled Sheer Qorma and will feature Divya Dutta in the lead role opposite Swara Bhasker.

Sheer Qorma trailer was released on February 25, 2020, and is being loved by fans. In the film trailer, we can see the story of two women who are in love with each other. The film also throws light on how they try to break the societal norm to sustain their love. In the trailer, Shabana Azmi plays the role of Swara Bhasker's mother.

In the Sheer Qorma trailer, we see the tale of two lovers who are trying to convince their parents about the love they share. It is written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. This 20-minute short film has been featured at over 140 film festivals and is highly appraised by the critics and audiences respectively. Here are how fans are reacting to the beautiful Sheer Qorma trailer.

Fans react to the Sheer Qorma trailer:

Congratulations Love! Brilliant is the word... Can't wait to watch the film. — Rishabh Deb (@RishabhDeb) February 25, 2020

This is amazing! Can't wait to watch. — shivam Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 (@shivam6293) February 25, 2020

Wow! This looks incredible. Will catch at the BFI Flare inshallah. — Hamza Jahanzeb (@hamzajahanzeb) February 25, 2020

BEAUTIFUL! 🧡#LoveIsLove! It's beyond gender and sexuality. 🌈 Intolerant species need to understand this.

Best wishes to team #SheerQorma, looking forward to it. 🌟



We need more such content to normalize love in our society. @ReallySwara @divyadutta25 @PriyaSometimes https://t.co/vZj1tqjuT3 — MeGha (@MelodiousBirdie) February 25, 2020

(Image Credits: Swara Bhasker Instagram)

