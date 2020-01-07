Swara Bhasker Gives It Back To Director Raj Shaandliyaa Over Objectionable Comment

Recently, director of the recent hit film Dream Girl Raj Shaandilyaa made fun of Swara Bhasker by making a very personal comment. But, it did not stop Swara Bhasker as she gave him a befitting reply which in fact made the director apologise to her.

Also read: Anti-CAA stir continues in Delhi on new year day; Swara Bhasker attends protest at Jamia

Swara Bhasker & Raaj Shaandilyaa's Twitter banter

अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! :) Good luck @writerraj sir! :) :) pic.twitter.com/t3KPugshfA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Also read: Swara Bhasker lauds students of Jamia for waking up entire country against CAA

मेरी बात से यदि आपको ठीक नहीं लगी तो दिल से माफ़ी लेकिन एक गुज़ारिश आपसे भी है की आप भी किसीके बारे में कुछ बोलने से पहले सोचा करें चाहे वो देश हो लोग हों या फिर कोई व्यक्ति विशेष...रही बात मेरी तो अगली बार role ऑफर ज़रूर करूँगा क्यूंकि मुझे आपके एक्टर होने पे कोई आपत्ति नहीं... https://t.co/ml95Y0bVPY — Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) January 7, 2020

Also read: Swara Bhasker hits out at Pakistan, calls it 'shame' as professor gets death penalty

The director in his post had stated that one should not pay attention to cheap things as Swara Bhasker can be bought cheaper than a newspaper. This prompted a lot of attention from many people as his comments were deemed unnecessary and toxic. Swara's reply made the director apologize over Twitter itself. Check out the translation of his tweet below -

Also read: Swara Bhasker mentions Himanshu Sharma as she reunites with Raanjhaana co-star Mohd Ayyub

If you did not like my statement, I would like to apologize wholeheartedly. But there is a request, you should also think before talking about someone, whether about the country , people or a specific person. And speaking of me, I will definitely offer you a role next time since I have no objection nes for you to be an actor

Also read: Swara Bhasker has a sporting reaction after 'suno moto' typo makes her subject of trolls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.