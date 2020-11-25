Shefali Shah & Vipul Slam Airline For Keeping An 80-year-old Lady Waiting For Wheelchair

Director-Producer Vipul Shah through his wife Shefali Shah's Twitter handle narrated a horrific incident involving Indigo airline ill-treating an 80-year-old woman. "These are the people who have made a 80-year-old patient wait in the airline for one wheel chair to come. They keep lying about this," said Vipul Shah in the video.

"It is coming in 2-minute, is what they keep saying. It has been 40-minutes since the flight was emptied," he said in the video. Vipul Shah and Shefali landed in Mumbai from Nagpur and had booked a wheelchair for the old lady in advance, according to the reports. Shah asserted that he reserved the wheelchair with Indigo staff but when they landed they were told that the airline didn't have 'enough wheelchairs'.

"When I started to lose patience, they started making calls in front of me. They were not concerned and remained unapologetic about it. They need to be pulled up and this news must reach the Indigo management and DGCI, so that there is some action," Vipul Shah told News18.

Replying to Shefali Shah's tweet, the airline wrote, "Ms. Shah, we expect wheelchair assistance to be prompt, and we apologise for the long wait to get the assistance. Let us quickly get this checked and highlight to the concerned airport team for necessary action."

The win for Netflix's Delhi Crime at the International Emmy Awards will reinforce the credibility of talent from India, says the show's lead star Shefali Shah. The Netflix India Original bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday.

The show, directed by Richie Mehta, deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road. In the series, Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, a character that was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gang-rape within 72 hours.

Delhi Crime was nominated in the best drama series category alongside Germany's Charite season two, UK's Criminal and second season of El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) from Argentina.

