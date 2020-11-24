Rasika Duggal 'salutes' Shefali Shah As Their Show 'Delhi Crime' Wins Emmy; Take A Look

Delhi Crime, a Netflix original web series starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal seems to have created a great impact on the audience. The series is based on the 2012 gang rape that took place in New Delhi. The show has the Emmy award for Best Drama Series category and Rasika Duggal along with the rest of the cast have taken to social media to congratulate their team; have a look.

Rasika Dugal celebrates Shefali Shah's big win

Shefali Shah has played the lead role of a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi Crime and Rasika has played the supporting role in the web series. The show had earlier received a nomination for the Emmy award and has now won the same. The cast of Delhi Crime took to celebrate this achievement on social media, while Netflix India has come up with a witty celebration for the same. Citing the show’s victory in the awards, Netflix India has uploaded an image of Rasika Duggal saluting Shefali Shah, with the tweet, “Just one queen saluting another.”

Shefali Shah posted an image of the series and wrote in the caption, “AND JUST LIKE THAT WE MADE HISTORY. So so so proud of DC!!!” She posted several stories on her Instagram to congratulate the team of Delhi Crime. Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal both posted Instagram stories in which they are saluting each other on a video call, as a tribute and acknowledgement of Delhi Crime winning the award. The first season of this web series has a total of 7 episodes and is renewed for a second season as well.

Image courtesy: Rasika Duggal's Instagram

Shefali Shah is a veteran actor with a long, illustrious career. She has worked in a number of popular and successful films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Brothers, Karthik Calling Karthik, Waqt: The Race Against Time and more. Meanwhile, Rasika Duggal has made a name for herself for her role in the Mirzapur series. The second season of the series has been recently released and the Rasika’s performance in the film has become widely popular.

