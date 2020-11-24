Shefali Shah Ecstatic Over 'Delhi Crime's' Win At Intl. Emmys: 'Belongs To Entire Team'

The drama series Delhi Crime recently won the award for the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020 on Monday night, which was yesterday. This year, the event was conducted virtually. Netflix’s Delhi Crime is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. The web series has bagged the Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards held on November 23 and the Indian fans are elated for this win as the series was the only nomination that received an award from India.

ALSO READ| Roshan Mathew To Star In His Second Hindi Film With Alia Bhatt's Darlings?

Shefali Shah is elated for Delhi Crime's win at International Emmys

In an interview with HT, Shefali Shah said that the show Delhi Crime gave her a new lease of life and changed a lot for her. She also described how surprised and elated she was after her web series was named as the winner under the Best Drama category. She also added that the win belonged to the entire team of Delhi Crime and that she is proud to be a part of the show.

ALSO READ| Emmy Awards 2020: ‘Delhi Crime’ Nominated In Best Drama Category

Delhi Crime is India's only victory at International Emmy Awards 2020

Shefali Shah played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is tasked with solving the horrific crime case in Delhi. The show Delhi Crime aired from May 22, 2019, was also renewed for a second season. The show also featured Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Denzil Smith, Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. The award for the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards 2020 was received by writer-director of Delhi Crime Richie Mehta, who thanked the producers, the team at Netflix, that aired the show, along with other members of his team.

The other Indian nominees at the Emmy Awards were Four More Shots Please, that was nominated in the comedy category while Arjun Mathur was nominated for Best Actor category for Made in Heaven. However, Delhi Crime turned out to be the only win for India this year. The other winners of the night in the Best Actors category were Billy Barratt, and Glenda Jackson while shows like Ninguém Tá Olhando, Responsible Child, Vertige de la chute, For Sama, Órfãos da Terra, #martyisdead and Old People's Home for 4-Year-Olds were amongst the ones that raked awards at the International Emmys 2020.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Mismatched', Here's A List Of Other Quirky Romantic Dramas You Will Love

ALSO READ| FilmyHit Piracy Site Releases 'Delhi Crime' Web Series In HD Quality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.