Shefali Shah Says Women In Film Industry Have Shelf Life: They Are Used As...

Shefali Shah, in a recent media interaction, candidly expressed her opinion on how women have been stereotyped in the film industry over the years. Shefali commented on how women could only be leading ladies up until a certain age, after which they could only expect to get older, secondary roles. The actress, however, also reflected on how things were changing, slowly, but surely.

Women in the film industry have a shelf life: Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah's take on the kind of work women have been offered in films over the years, came from a point of comparison. Reflecting on how women have begun headlining big projects along with the surge in women-centric films, Shefali contrasted it with the past, stating how women were essentially used as accessories in films. She further states how even being used as a prop in films had a shelf life as women were prone to be discarded post the age of 25. The Delhi Crime actress further said how a woman in this business could only peak in her career between the age group of 18 years to 25 years.

Shefali Shah says things are changing

Shefali's take on women in the film industry, oscillated between then and now. Comparing the yester years to contemporary times, Shefali stated how past their early 'prime', women were only offered roles that drew their basis from their relationship to the male lead, such as his mother or sister. The character in itself, did not have much meaning to it. She, however, correctly pointed out how these were the very characters which were being given context and being given centre stage.

Shefali Shah has had a busy and successful year. Her portrayal of Rukhsana in Jalsa played on the dilemma that comes with difference in status combined with motherly instinct. Shefali's Shamshunissa in Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings was a dark comedy take on domestic violence. She also starred as Dr. Nandini Srivastav in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.