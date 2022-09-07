Shehnaaz Gill Thinks Trending On Twitter Is Not Cool; 'I Want To Be An Artist...'

Shehnaaz Gill garnered massive fame for her appearance in the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss post which her fan following escalated over leaps and bounds. She is among the frequent trending stars on both Twitter and Instagram where her fans keep showering their love on her. However, she recently reflected on the same and stated that she doesn't want such kind of stardom but wants to be an artist who is remembered for her iconic work.

During a recent conversation with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz Gill recently reflected on her massive popularity on social media and stated that she doesn't think trending on Twitter was cool. Adding to it, she stated how she did appreciate her fans who do so much for her while raising a question of how long will the fans trend her.

“I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too,” she said.

Furthermore, she stated that one can be famous and be a social media star while another can be an artist. She then asserted that she wanted to be an artist who can inspire people and not a social influencer. She added, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”

While signing off, she talked about how she has to attend multiple acting workshops if she wants to be an actor and added that she really needs to practise a lot. “I have to attend a lot of acting workshops if I want to be an actor. I really need to practise a lot,’ she said.

Shehnaaz Gill recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi along with her brother Shehbaaz Badesha. While the singer was seen in a yellow ethnic outfit with elegant jewellery, her brother donned a white T-shirt and denim.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill