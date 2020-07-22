Shekhar Kapur Declares He Will Dedicate 'Paani' To Sushant Singh Rajput

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently took to his social media to announce that he will dedicate his movie Paani to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. According to media reports, the ambitious project was supposed to star the Dil Bechara actor which was unfortunately shelved. The director announced this in the form of a thought-provoking tweet.

Shekhar Kapur to dedicate Panni to Sushant Singh Rajput

The Mr. India director shared a picture of a Trishul in the backdrop of some picturesque mountains. The filmmaker had a powerful message to go along with the picture. He wrote that if one wants to journey with the Gods or their creativity, they will have to walk each step in devotion and humility. He went on to add that by God's will, his film Paani will be made one day.

The Bandit Queen director then went on to say that if the movie gets made, he will dedicate it to Sushant. But the filmmaker also wrote that the film, Paani has to be made with partners who walk in humility and not in arrogance. The fans were overjoyed with this positive tweet of the director but many were also sad that it could not see the light of the day along with Sushant. Take a look at Shekhar's tweet.

If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pWzTt04IbK — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 22, 2020

Shekhar Kapur's cryptic tweet

For the unversed, Shekhar's cryptic tweet on June 15, 2020, had given rise to several conspiracy theories surrounding the Chhichhore actor's death. The Masoom director had tweeted saying that he was aware of the pain which Sushant was going through. He also added that he knew the story of the people who had let the actor down so bad that he would often weep in the director's shoulders.

The filmmaker went on to mention in the tweet that he wished that he was around to provide some solace to the late actor during the last 6 months. He also added that he wished the Kedarnath actor had reached out to him. The Elizabeth: The Golden Age director also said that what happened to Sushant is the karma of his 'perpetrators' and not his. Take a look at the filmmaker's tweet which was posted a day after the MS Dhoni actor's death.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

