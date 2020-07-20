Shekhar Kapur On Casting Cate Blanchett In 'Elizabeth'; Says ‘I Had To Go With My Heart'

Director Shekhar Kapur recently opened up about some anecdote about the casting for his Hollywood directorial film, Elizabeth. The director took to his twitter handle to reveal the pressure of having to cast a star for the lead role which was essayed by Cate Blanchett. The 1998 film was a British biographical drama that had Cate essaying the role of England’s Queen Elizabeth I.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shekhar Kapur wrote saying, “Elizabeth was my first Hollywood film.” He also revealed by writing that he had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who he wanted to play the lead in the film, Elizabeth. Further adding that his agent said that the studio wanted a star and if he kept insisting on an unknown actor, they would replace Shekhar. He concluded writing by saying that he had to go with his heart and the rest is history. Check out his tweet below:

Elizabeth was my first Hollywood film. I had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who I wanted to play Elizabeth. My agent said Studio wanted a star and if I kept insisting on an unknown actor, they will replace me. I said i had to go with my heart. The rest is history. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 19, 2020

About the film

Released in 1998, the film was based on the early years of England's reign of Elizabeth I and her daunting task of understanding what it takes to be a ruler. Cate went on to essay the titular role in the film and was also lauded for her performance. She also went on win the BAFTA Award for Best Actress and earned her first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. The film also starred Liz Giles and Rod Culbertson in pivotal roles.

Apart from this tweet, Shekhar does not shy away from what's on his mind as he often goes on to express himself on his social media handle. Earlier to this, the director took to Twitter to reveal that the Best actors today are coming from theatre. He also wrote that there is a newfound respect for them and confidence.

He further wrote, “I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana, Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and the entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne and they all are from theatre”. Take a look at his tweet below.

Best actors today are coming from theatre. Theres new found respect for them. And confidence.

I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne

All are from theatre — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

On the work front

Shekhar will next be seen directing the film titled Paani. The film depicts the scenario of several years into the future, where the supply of water to the planet has run out, and the events and wars that follow. The movie is still in its initial stage and no much details about the film have been revealed by the director or the makers of the film

