Shekhar Kapur Loses 40-year-old Friend To Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Be Responsible

A lot of people have lost their loved ones because of Coronavirus. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that he has also lost a friend to COVID-19. Shekhar Kapur took to his social media to share the sad news that he lost a friend because of the disease. Here is what he had to say about it.

Shekhar Kapur reveals that he lost a friend to Coronavirus

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his twitter and shared that his friend lost his life. Sharing the news on twitter, Shekhar Kapur said that his friend was 40 years old and was healthy, fit, and used to jog too. Shekhar Kapur also advised his fans to take all the precautions and wear COVID-19 masks. He further added maybe some people believe that they are young and the Coronavirus won’t get to them but they can carry it and infect other members of the family who are more vulnerable. He advised everyone to be responsible.

40 year old friend just died of the virus. Fit, jogger. Healthy.

Please wear mask. Take all precautions. Maybe you’re young Believe the virus wont get you.

But you can carry it and infect other members of your family/friends that are more vulnerable. Be responsible#Covid_19 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 25, 2020

Bollywood and Coronavirus lockdown

The Indian government has imposed a lockdown in phases since March to stop the spread of Coronavirus in India. The entire nation along with Bollywood industry has come to a standstill because of the lockdown. A lot of big-budget movies were supposed to release during this time. Release dates of Movies like Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh starrer ’83, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 have been pushed ahead because of the lockdown. According to several media reports, the Indian government has given a nod to makers to resume some shoots with necessary precautions.

Shekhar Kapur's news

Director Shekhar Kapur is currently in the news for voicing his opinion on Bollywood's debate on nepotism. The filmmaker recently wrote a eulogy of Bollywood. He said that Bollywood has died. Shekhar Kapur had also expressed his views on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He had revealed that he was aware of the pain that Sushant Singh Rajput was going through. He was pressed by netizens to reveal the names of those who wronged Sushant. Shekhar Kapur had said that naming people was of no value and bringing down the system was more important.

What was Bollywood?



System where few individuals could make over 100’s crores per week by monopolising theatres, publicity and stars.



I thought it was about film?



Yes, that too, perhaps. Maybe.



Why did it die?



It imploded. And virus killed theatrical bussiness. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 23, 2020

