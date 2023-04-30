Ponniyin Selvan 2 Gets Thumbs Up From Shekhar Kapur: Terrific History Lesson

Ponniyin Selvan 2 hit the big screens on April 28 worldwide. The two-part Tamil period action drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novels of the same name and narrates the story of the rise of the Chola Dynasty. The second part of the film series opened to good reviews and the box office collections have reflected the viewers' interest in the Mani Ratnam directorial. Mr India director Shekhar Kapur also praised PS 2 in his short review on Twitter.

Shekhar Kapur praises PS 2

Director Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter and shared his review of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The director said that it was a pity that PS 3 won't be coming out. "What a pity there’s not a PS-3 coming from #ManiRatnam. The #Chola influence over the Oceans to present day Cambodia, even Indonesia would have been fascinating #madrastalkies. Thanks #ManiRatnam for #PS2 not only cinematic, thoroughly entertaining, but a terrific history lesson (sic)," he wrote on Twitter. Interestingly, Kapur is no stranger to Tamil cinema. He has acted in Vishwaroopam film series, starring Kamal Haasan.

What a pity there’s not a PS-3 coming from #ManiRatnam. The #Chola influence over the Oceans to present day Cambodia, even Indonesia would have been fascinating #madrastalkies



Thanks #ManiRatnam for #PS2 not only cinematic, thoroughly entertaining, but a terrific history lesson — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 30, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai in PS 2

Abhishek Bachchan, who was at a special screening of PS 2 with his wife and film's star Aishwarya Rai and the couple's daughter Aaradhya, also praised Guru director Mani Ratnam and his latest film. The Dasvi actor wrote, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan (sic)."

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

About PS 2 movie

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan film franchise chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. All eyes will be on how much the film earns at the box office.