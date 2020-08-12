Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Wanted 'Mogambo' To Be Like A Shakespearean Character

Director Shekhar Kapur recently revealed a few details about the iconic villain of Hindi cinema, Mogambo. He revealed how he wanted actor Amrish Puri to take inspiration from a Shakespearean character to some extent. In the comments section of the post, his fans can be seen remembering the legendary character, and how it left a mark on every kid’s mind.

Shekhar Kapur on Mogambo

Shekhar Kapur recently took to Twitter to share some trivia about his 1987 blockbuster, Mr India. He tweeted about the villain of the film, Mogambo, which was played by veteran actor Amrish Puri with utmost precision. Shekhar Kapur said that he had advised the actor to play the role in a certain manner which was then rightly portrayed according to his expectations.

In the tweet, Shekhar Kapur wrote that Amrish Puri came to him asking about the character Mogambo and how to play it. He merely said that the actor should play Mogambo "as a Shakespearean character". He also added that he wanted Amrish Puri to play a Shakespearean character like he was doing it at a village theatre in front of a bunch of 11-year-old children who had no knowledge of Shakespeare’s literature. Shekhar Kapur added that this is how the character was created with the iconic dialogue, “Mogambo khush hua”. Have a look at the tweet made on Shekhar Kapur’s Twitter here:

And when Amrishpuriji asked how to play Mugambo, I merely said he should play Mugambo as a Shakespearean Character.



But as if he was playing Shakespeare in a Village Nautanki to 11 year old kids who had never heard of Shakespeare 😂



Aur phir Mogambo Kyush Hua! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 12, 2020

A number of people can be seen remembering the iconic character and his way of looking at life. One of the internet users pointed out that the villain was lovable and childlike to some extent which is why the character is remembered even today. A few people also thanked the director for introducing such a character.

Ha ha mogambo ख़ुश हुआ ❤️❤️🙏and that brief, that whisper in his ear... gave us the biggest villain of all time. He was 💓 dil khush villain, childlike, lovable too pic.twitter.com/4PCU3uZjfn — Vikas Sharma is @ 🏡 (@TheFilmySharma) August 12, 2020

It was great pleasure meeting you in Dubai last year. Such a humble bring. You made us cherish our childhood - courtesy MR. INDIA. Respect Sir ✊ pic.twitter.com/17bgQLZCoG — Y A M A - K H A N - A C H A K Z A I (@YammaAchakzai) August 12, 2020

Mogambo is a character from the critically acclaimed film Mr India, which released in the year 1987. The plot of the film revolves around a man with an invisibility device who has decided to fight the evil. The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur while the dialogues are by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Mr India stars actors like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

