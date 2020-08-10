Shekhar Kapur Reacts To Satish Kaushik's 41 Years In Mumbai Tweet, Asks 'remember When?'

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik took to his social media handle and talked about his journey in Bollywood. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was quick to react to the post and reminded the actor of their work together. Shekhar Kapur wrote that Satish Kaushik had said something to him that he shall never forget.

Satish Kaushik completes 41 years in Bollywood

Satish Kaushik, on his Twitter account, posted a black-and-white photo of himself where he was standing by a train. The actor in the post wrote that he came to Mumbai on August 9, 1979. 41 years ago, on August 10, 1979, was his first morning in the city of Mumbai. He further wrote that the city 'gave him work, friends, wife, kids, success, failures, and courage to live happily'. He also acknowledged Mumbai and everyone 'who gave him more than he dreamt of'. Check out the post below.

I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx🙏 pic.twitter.com/dTuoPmEQKA — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 10, 2020

Shekhar Kapur's reaction to Satish Kaushik's tweet

As the post started doing rounds on social media, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reacted to it. Shekhar Kapur reminded Satish of a certain conversation they had while filming Masoom. The filmmaker, in his directorial debut, Masoom was assisted by Satish Kaushik.

Shekhar Kapur further revealed that Satish Kaushik had asked him that if he wanted to shout at anyone, he should shout at Satish. When Shekhar Kapur asked him why should he do that, Kaushik had replied that he was his assistant, and for an assistant to get noticed, he must get shouted at. Check out the tweet below.

Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on Masoom, you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply.



‘Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?’ @satishkaushik2 https://t.co/BQeq2dCKPC — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 10, 2020

Even Urmila Matonkar reacted to Satish Kaushik’s post on Twitter. Check out her tweet below.

❤️🤗 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 10, 2020

About Masoom

Masoom was the directorial debut of Shekhar Kapur. The film released in 1980 and was an adaptation of the novel by Erich Segal called Man, Woman, and Child. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The movie became very popular after it got released. It won several awards including the Best Film award from Filmfare.

The plot revolved around a couple DK and Indu, who were happily married with two daughters Pinky and Minni. However, the tranquillity of their life is disrupted when the husband finds out that he has a son from an affair with Bhavana during his visit to Nainital. After Bhavana passed away, her guardian informs DK that he has a son Rahul who needs a home.

