Vivek Oberoi's 'Kisna: The Warrior Poet' Released Just Days After Amrish Puri's Death

Actor Amrish Puri passed away in 2005, leaving behind a rich legacy of significant movies and versatile roles. The Mogambo of Bollywood passed away a few days before Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Kisna: The Warrior Poet’ in which the veteran actor was last seen. The film was written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai and premiered at Marché du Film section at the Cannes Film Festival. Keep reading to know more about Amrish Puri’s role in the movie.

Vivek Oberoi’s Kisna was Amrish Puri’s last film

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai cast the veteran actor in his film Kisna: The Warrior Poet wherein Amrish Puri played the role of an evil uncle. He played an unfaithful person who exploits the freedom struggle for financial gain. His character was named Bhairon Singh, and he was seen in thick doorman moustache and wearing distressing glass eye. Like many of his roles in Bollywood movies, Amrish Puri essayed a grey character in his last film as well, with his role being appreciated by fans.

When Subhash Ghai got upset with Amrish Puri

As per many reports that were doing the rounds during the making of the movie, Amrish Puri did not attend the first shooting schedule of the movie. This incident upset Subhash Ghai very much; however, it was much later that the filmmaker learned about Amrish Puri suffering from a rare type of blood cancer. The veteran actor managed to complete his shooting schedule while he was also battling his illness. The actor died on January 12, 2005, and the movie released on January 21, 2005.

About the film Kisna: The Warrior Poet

Kisna: The Warrior Poet featured Vivek Oberoi, Antonia Bernath and Isha Sharvani in the lead roles. The musical drama film was set in British India against the backdrop of a tumultuous 1940s when Indian nationalists fought for the country’s independence. The film was a love story about two people who are torn between Karma and Dharma. Sushmita Sen even made a special appearance as Naima Begum in the song Chilman Uthegi Nahin which was sung by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan.

