Shekhar Kapur Reveals Why He Is Making Masoom Sequel After 40 Years: The Idea Is...

Shekhar Kapur made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film titled Masoom back in 1983. Currently, the filmmaker is gearing up for its sequel, and only last month, he revealed that the film would be titled Masoom… The New Generation. However, the plot and other details of the film are still under wraps.

Masoom, featuring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, was released on October 31, 1983.

Shekhar Kapur revealed that the sequel will be about generational change.

Kapur's last release was the romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do with It?

Shekhar Kapur talks about the theme of the Masoom sequel

In a conversation with Variety, Shekhar Kapur revealed the theme of Masoom sequel. He said it will be about the "idea of home and generational change".

He further said that the story of the film will revolve around an elderly couple residing in a crumbling home. He also talked about how kids grow up and detach from their families without any guilt. However, he has not yet revealed how he will connect the ties of the sequel with the original Masoom.

(Shekhar Kapur will be directing Masoom sequel after 40 years | Image: Variety)

Talking about the theme and what home actually is, the filmmaker said, "And home is, what is it? It is memories – people growing up, the walls have memories, the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home."

What inspired the sequel?

Shekhar Kapur has planned to narrate a simple story to the viewers with the sequel. He said, "I was looking to do a film that I could go back to being naive, almost, because ‘Masoom’ was from somebody who’d never made a film before, didn’t know how to make a film, went in and made a film, had nothing, no technical competence or experience or skill to fall back on – so just fell back on telling a real human story." The director has not yet revealed who will be the star cast of the film.