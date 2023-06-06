Shekhar Kapur To Direct Masoom Sequel After 40 Years?

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is reportedly working on the sequel of his very first film. Kapur’s debut film, Masoom, was written by the Oscar winner writer Gulzar and was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel Man, Woman and Child. International publication Variety confirmed the news.

The title for the sequel is has been chosen to be Masoom…The New Generation. However, other larger details regarding the film’s plot and production are still unknown. The title suggests a connection between the characters from the 1983 film, but it’s unclear whether Naseeruddin Shah and his co-stars will reprise their roles.

Everything you need to know about Masoom

​​​​​​(Naseeruddin Shah and Jugal Hansraj in Masoom | Image: Twitter)

Masoom featured actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Saeed Jaffery, Supriya Pathak and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of a couple leading a happy life with their daughter. However, their life takes a turn, when the man finds his son from an earlier affair.

It went on to become a highly praised film in India. While Shah won the Filmfare for Best Actor, the film received the Critics Award as well. Other Filmfares which were received by Masoom were best singing, best lyrics and best music.

Later the film was as an American drama comedy which was titled Man, Woman and Child. It was a directorial of Dick Richards which starred actors like Martin Sheen and Blythe Danner.

Shekhar Kapur: From Mr. India to international fame

(Anil Kapoor from Mr. India (1987) | Image: anilkapoorfans/Instagram)

Following the success of Masoom, Kapur returned with Mr. India (1987), which featured Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi. Subsequently, he received critical acclaim with his 1994 film Bandit Queen, which was based on the popular Indian bandit Phoolan Devi. He also directed the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth (1999), and its 2007 follow-up Elizabeth: The Golden Age, which led Cate Blanchett to receive her first-ever Oscar for Best Actor.