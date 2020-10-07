Bobby Deol Opens Up About Shekhar Kapur Walking Out Of 'Barsaat' After 27 Days Of Filming

Actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about his thoughts on Shekhar Kapur walking out of his debut project Barsaat after 27 days of filming and why it got delayed. He shared in an interview how Rajkumar Santoshi stepped in on the project and various other intriguing details.

Bobby Deol about Shekhar Kapur walking out of Barsaat

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby disclosed that Shekhar Kapur was to direct Barsaat but he quit after 27 days of shooting. Kapur had got an offer to make the Hollywood flick Bandit Queen and chose to leave this one behind. Bobby mentioned that this is the reason why the movie got pushed for 2 years, and what was supposed to release in 1993 ended up reaching theatres in 1995.

Deol spoke about how he and Shekhar Kapur had developed a friendship as they worked together every day for a year and a half. He spoke about going to the director’s office every day as they worked on the script and he was excited about it to come together. Bobby Deol really wanted Shekhar to finish the film, however, the Hollywood project was a great opportunity for Shekhar and he chose to accept it.

He further mentioned that getting a Hollywood offer was a big deal for Indian directors back then. Bobby said that Dharmendra had told Shekhar Kapur how his son’s debut meant a lot to him and if Shekhar left they would get someone else on-board. This is how Rajkumar Santoshi became a part of the project.

More about Bobby Deol's Movies

Bobby Deol went on to secure the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for his role in Barsaat. He has featured in several movies since then and some of his most popular works are Gupt, Badal, Bichhoo, Kareeb, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana. He was also a part of the Yamla Pagla Deewana sequel in 2013 and then did not appear on-screen for over 4 years.

The actor made a comeback in movies with Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys in 2017 and was also part of the movies Race 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, and Housefull 4. Deol made his OTT debut this year with the Netflix original film Class of ’83 as Dean Vijay Singh. His latest was MX Player Original series Aashram, which is based on the self-declared gods in India where he played the lead role of Baba Nirala.

