Shekhar Kapur Appointed As The President Of FTII Society; Prakash Javadekar Shares Message

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Tuesday was appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "Mr. Kapur, who has vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment." [sic]

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that Kapur has been appointed to these posts. The 74-year-old filmmaker's tenure will be till March 3, 2023, the official said.

Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.@narendramodi @shekharkapur pic.twitter.com/lARfoDW4b9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 29, 2020

Singer and composer AR Rahman, Shabana Azmi took to their Twitter handles to congratulate the director. Azmi wrote, "Congratulations @shekharkapur. There is so much that can be done at FTII..I’m sure you will do a great job." [sic]

Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002). Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

After Bollywood actor Anupam Kher resigned as the chairman of the premier institute in October 2018, B P Singh, producer-director of popular TV serial CID, was named president of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council in December 2018.

(with PTI inputs)

