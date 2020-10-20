Shekhar Kapur Supports PM Modi's Appeal On COVID-19, Says 'spread Message, Not Infection'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. In a heartfelt appeal, PM Modi said, "We need not forget that the lockdown is over but the coronavirus is still there. Many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right. If you are careless, walking out without a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your family's children, the elderly in as much trouble."

Supporting PM Modi's appeal, director Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wear a mask and keep social distancing. Especially in the coming Festive Nation. We are all warriors against the infection. Spread the message, not the infection. We will win."

Heartfelt appeal by the Hon PM of our Nation @narendramodi .. to keep our guard up against #COVID19 , wear a mask and keep social distancing. Especially in coming Festive Nation. We are all warriors against against the infection. Spread the message, not the infection. We will win — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 20, 2020

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

In his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak, PM Modi asserted that small carelessness can affect India’s progress in its fight against COVID-19. “Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement and spoil our happiness,” he said. “Taking care of responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand, only then will happiness remains in life.”

Wishing people on the eve of festivals he urged people to observe social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask.

PM Modi warns citizens against complacency in fight against COVID-19 ahead of festivals

