Watch: COVID-19 Patients & Doctors Perform 'Garba' At Hospital, Netizens Laud Their Spirit

Not allowing the pandemic to lower the enthusiasm of Navratri Festival, COVID-19 patients and health workers at Mumbai’s Goregaon were captured performing ‘Garba’ in a wholesome video. The traditional clothes of Chania Choli and Dhoti Kurta were replaced by personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and masks, but the happiness among the people who appeared to be quarantined together has left netizens ‘speechless’. As per the ANI report, they were the healthcare professionals of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Goregaon and they performed the dance along with the patients on October 19 to boost their morale as COVID-19 looms at large. Watch:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco #COVID19 Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. (19.10.20) pic.twitter.com/14AkyeBzpX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

However, the Maharashtra government had previously announced the guidelines for the celebration of the Navratri, Durga Puja and Dasara amid the global health crisis. The state has directed these festivals to be celebrated in a simple manner and in a remarkable change, Garba or Dandiya events were prohibited.

Netizens hail ‘treatment with enjoyment’

Amid the gloomy times that have not ceased since the beginning of 2020, the heartwarming video from Goregaon was hailed by internet users for having “treatment with enjoyment”. While some cautioned about social distancing, others were seen lauding the health professionals for being considerate and “amazing” to help the patients secluded from most of the world. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, total cases that India has confirmed till now are more than 7,550,000 with at least 114,610 deaths.

Music and Dance can surely help on recovery. Last time I was at same place attending Garba by @parthivgohil nd group. Nvr imagined tht things can change so quickly. :) — Deep Vora (@deep9007) October 20, 2020

Virus to ate jate rahenge per insaan kaa jeene kaa housala nahi tutna chahiye..#FestiveSeason #Navratri — Chandrakant Yadav🇮🇳 (@chandrakant0542) October 20, 2020

Its really need to treatment with enjoyment #### — Mohammad Kayoom (@s_kayoom) October 20, 2020

That's the spirit 🤘🤘🇮🇳 — Jenilsoni (@Jenilso83517343) October 20, 2020

♥️♥️ Beautiful — Dibya (@brown_walkers) October 19, 2020

With a similar aim to boost morale, another video had previously gone viral showing a doctor in PPE kit performing steps of a Bollywood song on October 19. Assam’s Dr Arup Senapati who is an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College’s impressive performance had taken the social media by storm. He grooved on several hit songs from Bollywood including ‘Ghungroo’ from War. The video even garnered the attention of actor Hrithik Roshan who lauded the “spirit” of Senapati.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Moreover, contributing to maintaining the Navratri spirit amid COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students from the Institute of Design and Technology in Surat performed Garba wearing self-designed outfits made of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. According to ANI, the hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students and will be gifted to the volunteers of COVID Care Centre of civil hospitals in Surat.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

