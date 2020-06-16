'Naming People Has No Value': Shekhar Kapur On The Nepotism Debate After Sushant's Death

Director Shekhar Kapur who had signed Sushant Singh Rajput for his ambitious project Paani took to his Twitter handle to say that 'naming people has no value'. This comes after the director was slammed for not naming the people who let Sushant down. On June 14, Kapur had tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad..."

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput after this tweet urged Shekhar Kapur to speak up about it. One user said that this is the least that he can do for the departed soul of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that his voice will give courage to other victims and it will help in preventing another incident like this from happening.

'...Which never happened': Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Saif reveals what he wanted

Kapur in response to that wrote, "Naming few people has no value. They themselves are products and victims of a ‘system’ everyone is protesting against. If you really care, if you’re really angry, then bring down the system. Not the individual. That’s guerilla warfare. Not a spurt of anger. #SushantSinghRajput"

Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs.. you should not have gone like this ...but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that .. pic.twitter.com/OJG4IzotRk — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 14, 2020

About Kapur-Rajput's 'Paani'

Paani was set in the world of the future where wars over water have broken out. The plot revolved around how international corporations use thirst as a weapon of control. In one such future city, a young couple breaks all the rules and in the ensuing war, water flows back to its people. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was supposed to be shot in India and overseas.

AR Rahman had composed music for the film, and this was supposed to be Sushant's second film under the Yash Raj Films banner after 'Shudh Desi Romance'.

Lessons of Life : Humilty Vulnerability. Passion. Devotion. Essentials to any form of creativity. Even film making.



Producers often and unfortunately see these qualities as weaknesses to be taken advantage of. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 16, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

